The Best Vinyl Releases Of May 2025

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of May below.

Daniel Blumberg — The Brutalist: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack The Brutalist was a darling at the Academy Awards and Blumberg’s score was definitely a contributing factor to the film’s acclaim, notably taking home a statue for it. Before picking it up on its new vinyl edition, A24 shared this great video a few months ago that offers an inside look at the music. Get it here. Mariah Carey — The Emancipation Of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition) Kaytranada delivered a superb remix of Mariah Carey’s “Don’t Forget About Us” in April, and that was part of a new reissue campaign. The highlight is the 5LP version, which features three discs of bonus tracks and a letter from Carey herself. You also get the long-awaited release of “When I Feel It” after a 20-year wait, which should satisfy the many fans who have been seeking it. Get it here.

Miles Davis — Bitches Brew (55th Anniversary Edition) Bitches Brew, simply put, is one of the albums you think of first when you think of jazz. This year, the Miles Davis classic turns 55 years old and Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab is offering the opportunity to hear the best-sounding version of it, with a reissue sourced from the original master tapes and limited to 5,000 numbered copies. Get it here. Ebba Åsman — When You Know Åsman is a newer face in the jazz realm, and like Bitches Brew, When You Know is fueled by adventure and experimentation. It incorporates influences from R&B, electronic, and ambient music, and the striking album art looks great blown up to vinyl proportions. Get it here.

Chris Stapleton — Traveler (Reissue) Stapleton is one of the biggest crossover artists in contemporary country music, and it all started with his debut album, 2015’s Traveler. To mark a decade of the project, there are now several different pressings of the album, with colors varying depending on where you buy (the ruby version in particular is a stunner). Get it here. Headphones — Headphones (Reissue) David Bazan had a productive run of albums, but with Headphones, there was only the well-received self-titled album. The synth-led project has a new 20th-anniversary reissue, which comes in a gatefold jacket featuring expanded artwork and new liner notes. Get it here.

Morgan Wallen — I’m The Problem It’s a good time to be Morgan Wallen: Right now, he has both the No. 1 album and song in the country (he has the top three songs, actually). This is thanks to I’m The Problem, a 37-track, near-2-hour behemoth of an album. Get it here. Resavoir and Matt Gold — Horizon Horizon is quite the project, indebted to both orchestral jazz and Brazilian MPB. The retro-inspired album is a great one to own on vinyl, especially with the lovely, semi-transparent “lake glass green” pressing. Get it here.