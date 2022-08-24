Last week marked the end of Better Call Saul, when the series finale aired on August 15. The long-running Breaking Bad spin-off had a ton of great moments since its 2015 debut, but one recent one resonated with Blondie’s Debbie Harry for obvious reasons.

In “Waterworks,” the episode before the finale that aired on August 8, there’s a scene where Bob Odenkirk’s Gene Takovic (aka Saul Goodman) drives and sings along with Blondie’s 1980 No. 1 single “The Tide Is High” on the radio. However, he starts belting out the song’s chorus too soon before catching himself and awkwardly sitting in silence.

Harry got a kick out of that, as she shared the clip on Twitter yesterday (August 23) and wrote, “That feeling when you come into the chorus too early… [crying laughing emoji] Well done @BetterCallSaul and Bob Odenkirk!”

That feeling when you come into the chorus too early… 🤣 Well done @BetterCallSaul and Bob Odenkirk! pic.twitter.com/fnuNgFipyt — Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) August 23, 2022

It turns out the moment was actually courtesy of some creative input from Odenkirk. In a tweet from earlier this month, a fan asked show co-creator Peter Gould, “Does anyone remember whose idea it was for Gene to go to the chorus early and then correct himself while singing along to ‘Tide Is High’ in the car? It is such an accurate and REAL moment.” Gould responded, “Vince [Gilligan, Better Call Saul co-creator] tells me that was all @mrbobodenkirk!”