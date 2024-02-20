Adrianne Lenker’s forthcoming album, Bright Future, is due out next month. Ahead of its release, the Big Thief leader has shared a slew of singles from the project, including “Ruined.” Today (February 20), Lenker unveiled yet another song, “Fool.”

Just sharing the audio of the retrospective look at love wasn’t enough for Lenker. So, she tapped the creative expertise of her brother, Noah Lenker, to direct its official video. In the visual, Lenker and friends put their silly personalities on full display, re-imagining a cross-species and non-gendered Western film. The fantasy is fulfilled with dogs dressed in tutus and Lenker in her country’s best, making for an interesting viewing.

In a note posted to Lenker’s personal Instagram page, she discussed the inspiration behind the record. “‘Fool’ is a buoyant questioning of creaturey loopiness,” she wrote.

As for the creative process behind the track, producer Philip Weinrobe shared his perspective in a press release. “I feel like I can hear her laughing and smiling when I listen back to this song,” he said. “The joy is palpable. The fireplace was ripping, Oso was barking, and the vibe was just right. After we captured this one, I knew we were gonna make a special record.”

Watch Lenker’s new video for “Fool” above.

Bright Future is out 3/22 via 4AD. Find more information here.