Nearly no entertainer put as much care into their live shows as Björk. Sadly, for fans of the “Nature Manifesto” musician that means Björk performances are far and few between.

Yesterday (January 13), during an interview with The Guardian, Björk seemingly explained why as she confessed to preferring residencies to tours.

“The nuts and bolts are more flexible,” she said. “Maybe being a woman, or a matriarch, or whatever, I try to make it more that people can actually have a life. I have gently fought, since my teenage years, this macho way of how people organize both films and tours.”

Björk went on to provide a rather consideration explanation for choosing residencies over tours. “‘Oh, let’s now work 18 hours a day, every single day, until everybody throws up,’” she sarcastically said. “I always wanted to coexist. You can have a personal life. You can have your kids. You can have your partners there. I’m not saying I’ve succeeded. But at least I’ve tried to create a world that is more open to things like that.”

In 2023, wrapped up her most recent global run, the Cornucopia Tour, which consisted of 45 shows. With a team traveling across North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia you can only imagine how physically exhausting that could be.