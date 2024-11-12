Most of what Björk does requires an explanation, as the experimental Icelandic artist is seemingly always trying something new and innovative. Take, for example, “Nature Manifesto,” which she just announced.
The sound installation, described as an “immersive sound piece,” runs for 3 minutes and 40 seconds, and Björk created it alongside fellow Icelandic artist Aleph. It will be presented as part of the forum “Biodiversity: Which culture for which future?” at the Centre Pompidou in Paris from November 20 to December 9.
Björk and Aleph explain in a statement:
“We would like to share our ‘Nature Manifesto,‘ a sound installation at the Centre Pompidou @centrepompidou, Paris. Produced in collaboration with the IRCAM using AI software, this immersive sound piece gives endangered and extinct animals a voice by merging their sounds with our words. We wanted to share their presence in an architecture representing the industrial age, far away from nature. In the veins of the escalator of the museum, known as the ‘caterpillar,‘ we wanted to remind citizens of the raw vitality of endangered creatures. Even though you are restlessly traveling between floors whilst listening to this soundpiece, the tone of animals’ voices hopefully builds a sonic bridge towards the listeners. And in the spirit of these animals, in the magic of how they are sensually aligned with their environment, they become our teachers! Their ghosts remind us of improving our primordial mindfulness. But we didn’t only want to talk the talk but walk the walk, so together with young environmentalists in France and Iceland, we have set up a campaign. It will launch later.”