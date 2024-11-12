Most of what Björk does requires an explanation, as the experimental Icelandic artist is seemingly always trying something new and innovative. Take, for example, “Nature Manifesto,” which she just announced.

The sound installation, described as an “immersive sound piece,” runs for 3 minutes and 40 seconds, and Björk created it alongside fellow Icelandic artist Aleph. It will be presented as part of the forum “Biodiversity: Which culture for which future?” at the Centre Pompidou in Paris from November 20 to December 9.

Björk and Aleph explain in a statement: