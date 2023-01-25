Björk is the first artist that should come to mind when you think of eccentricity and outer worldly creativity. There’s a reason why the Icelandic singer, songwriter, composer, record producer, and actress is revered as an inspiration or even the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) to some of today’s biggest acts, including SZA and Travis Scott.

Attendees of this year’s Coachella Festival will witness her in person on Sunday, April 16 and 23, as she makes her return to the California desert. As for what to expect from Björk’s set, set no expectations. In her music videos, she has taken fans to the tops of erupting volcanos and even flourishing fungal forests, so the world is her oyster as she plans for her upcoming performance.

The entertainer took to Twitter and revealed that the Björk Orkestral would accompany her stage, writing, “Dearest friends, we are so excited to bring Björk Orkestral to Coachella. We will bring on the stage a local orkestra and play arrangements from 30 years. Warmthness, Björk.”

There are still several weeks before music’s largest festival begins transforming its stomping grounds for attendees, so Björk has plenty of time to spill more tea about her featured performance.

Coachella is set for the weekends of April 14 to 16 and 21 to 23, in its usual location at Indio, California’s Empire Polo Club. For passes and more information, click here to be redirected to Coachella’s official website.