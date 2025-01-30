Black Country, New Road are back with a new album, Forever Howlong, their first since the departure of singer Isaac Wood in 2022.

The vocals on Forever Howlong, which was produced by Gorillaz, Depeche Mode, and Fontaines DC collaborator James Ford, are now shared by May Kershaw, Tyler Hyde, and Georgia Ellery. “It created a real through line for the album, having three girls singing,” Ellery said in a statement. “It’s definitely very different to Ants From Up There, because of the female perspective – and the music we’ve made also compliments that.”

You can listen to baroque indie-pop first single “Besties” above, and check out the tracklist and artwork for Forever Howlong below, as well as Black Country, New Road’s 2025 tour dates.