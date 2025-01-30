Black Country, New Road are back with a new album, Forever Howlong, their first since the departure of singer Isaac Wood in 2022.
The vocals on Forever Howlong, which was produced by Gorillaz, Depeche Mode, and Fontaines DC collaborator James Ford, are now shared by May Kershaw, Tyler Hyde, and Georgia Ellery. “It created a real through line for the album, having three girls singing,” Ellery said in a statement. “It’s definitely very different to Ants From Up There, because of the female perspective – and the music we’ve made also compliments that.”
You can listen to baroque indie-pop first single “Besties” above, and check out the tracklist and artwork for Forever Howlong below, as well as Black Country, New Road’s 2025 tour dates.
Black Country, New Road’s Forever Howlong Album Cover Artwork
Black Country, New Road’s Forever Howlong Tracklist
1. “Besties”
2. “The Big Spin”
3. “Socks”
4. “Salem Sisters”
5. “Two Horses”
6. “Mary”
7. “Happy Birthday”
8. “For The Cold Country”
9. “Nancy Tries To Take The Night”
10. “Forever Howlong”
11. “Goodbye (Don’t Tell Me)”
Black Country, New Road’s 2025 Tour Dates: Forever Howlong Tour
05/13 — Salt Shed @ Chicago, IL ^
05/14 — Slowdown @ Omaha, NE +
05/16 — Mission Ballroom @ Denver, CO *
05/17 — Kilby Block Party @ Salt Lake City, UT
05/19 — The Observatory @ Santa Ana, CA ~
05/20 — The Wiltern @ Los Angeles, CA ~
05/22 — The Warfield @ San Francisco, CA ~
05/23 — Roseland Theater @ Portland, OR ~
05/24 — Moore Theater @ Seattle, WA ~
06/07 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
08/15 — Paredes De Coura, PT @ Paredes De Coura
08/17 — Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/28-31 — Dorset, UK @ End Of The Road
09/11 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
09/12 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
09/15 — Dublin, IRE @ Olympia
09/18 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
09/20 — Gateshead, UK @ The Glasshouse
09/22 — Bristol, UK @ Beacon
09/24 — Cambridge, UK @ The Corn Exchange
10/09 — Paris, FR @ Casino De Paris
10/10 — Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
10/12 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/14 — Cologne, DE @ Gloria
10/15 — Berlin, DE @ Astra
10/17 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10/18 — Stockholm, SWE @ Fallan
10/19 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10/21 — Hamburg, DE @ Mojo
10/22 — Prague, CZ @ Roxy
10/23 — Lausanne, SWI @ Les Docks
10/25 — Milan, ITA @ Magazzini Generali
10/26 — Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
10/28 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/30 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
10/31 — London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy
^ Friko & Nora Brown with Stephanie Coleman
+ Friko
* supporting St. Vincent
~ Nora Brown with Stephanie Coleman
Forever Howlong is out 4/4 via Ninja Tune. Find more information here.