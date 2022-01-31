Last year, The Black Keys embarked on the cheekily named “World Tour Of America,” which consisted of just three shows in the southeast part of the US. Now, though, they’ve announced a new tour that better fits the name of their previous one. This one is called the “Dropout Boogie Tour” and it runs from July to October, actually hitting venues from across the continent this time.

They’ll be joined by Band Of Horses on all dates, while supporting on select shows will be Ceramic Animal, Early James, and The Velveteers.

Check out the full list of shows below.

07/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

07/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

07/13 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

07/15 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis *

07/16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

07/17 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park *

07/20 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

07/22 — Jones Beach, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

07/23 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

07/25 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

07/27 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

07/29 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *

07/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) *

08/24 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

08/25 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

08/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

08/28 — Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre ^

08/30 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium ^

09/01 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^

09/03 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

09/06 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

09/07 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

09/09 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

10/02 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ~

10/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ~

10/05 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ~

10/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ~

10/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ~

10/13 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ~

10/15 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~

10/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX ~

10/18 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ~

* with Ceramic Animal

^ with Early James

~ with The Velveteers

