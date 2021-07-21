The Black Keys have announced a three-date “World Tour Of America,” which, despite its name, focuses on just a few small parts of the world and America. It kicks off in Oxford, Mississippi in September before moving to Athens, Georgia and St. Petersburg, Florida.

Patrick Carney said in a statement, “Dan [Auerbach] and I have joked about doing a tour of American cities named after other cities in the world since we were touring together in a van. It feels like now is as good a time as any, and we are excited to play in some places we haven’t played since the early days of the band and for fans that have not had a chance to see us in a while.”

Today, The Black Keys announce their World Tour of America. The band will perform three intimate shows in Oxford, MS, Athens, GA, and St Petersburg, FL, surrounding their performance at Pilgrimage Fest in Tennessee in late September. Special guest: @therobertfinley pic.twitter.com/1stLdLFqGf — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) July 21, 2021

Additionally, the duo, who released their blues covers album, Delta Kream, back in May, are partnering with the Save The Music Foundation to support Mississippi-based elementary and middle school music programs. “We’ve teamed up with Save The Music – a national non-profit dedicated to building school music programs – and a group of local Mississippi partners to contribute instruments and teacher support to schools in the Hill Country,” the band said of the partnership. “The goal is to grow music programs across the state, starting this coming school year with Holly Springs.” Check out the tour dates below.

9/20 — Athens, GA @ The Classic Center

9/21 — St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

9/23 — Oxford, MS @ The Lyric

Sweepstakes details are available here. Tickets for The Black Keys’ World Tour of America go on sale on 7/23 at 10 a.m. local time. Get your tickets here.

Delta Kream is out now via Nonesuch Records. Get it here.

