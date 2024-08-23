Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker reunited the classic Blink-182 lineup to drop a comeback album, One More Time…, in 2023. Now, they’re doing One More Time… one more time: A few days ago, the band announced One More Time… Part 2, a deluxe edition of the album that adds eight new songs, essentially a brand-new album.

Two of those songs, “All In My Head” and “No Fun,” are out now. As we’ve come to expect from the band, both songs are big-sounding rockers, a pair of arena-ready anthem numbers.

Meanwhile, the band just kicked off a tour. At one recent show, they invited a fan on stage to sing “First Date,” and that went poorly. This comes after Blink were forced to cancel concerts in Mexico City earlier this year due to medical issues.

Listen to “All In My Head” and “No Fun” above.