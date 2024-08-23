Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker reunited the classic Blink-182 lineup to drop a comeback album, One More Time…, in 2023. Now, they’re doing One More Time… one more time: A few days ago, the band announced One More Time… Part 2, a deluxe edition of the album that adds eight new songs, essentially a brand-new album.
Two of those songs, “All In My Head” and “No Fun,” are out now. As we’ve come to expect from the band, both songs are big-sounding rockers, a pair of arena-ready anthem numbers.
Meanwhile, the band just kicked off a tour. At one recent show, they invited a fan on stage to sing “First Date,” and that went poorly. This comes after Blink were forced to cancel concerts in Mexico City earlier this year due to medical issues.
Listen to “All In My Head” and “No Fun” above.
Blink-182’s One More Time… Part 2 Album Cover Artwork
Blink-182’s One More Time… Part 2 Tracklist
1. “Anthem Part 3”
2. “Dance With Me”
3. “Fell In Love”
4. “Terrified”
5. “One More Time”
6. “More Than You Know”
7. “Turn This Off!”
8. “When We Were Young”
9. “Edging”
10. “You Don’t Know What You’ve Got”
11. “Blink Wave”
12. “Bad News”
13. “Hurt (Interlude)”
14. “Turpentine”
15. “F*ck Face”
16. “Other Side”
17. “Cut Me Off”
18. “See You”
19. “Childhood”
20. “No Fun”
21. “All In My Head”
22. “Can’t Go Back”
23. “Every Other Weekend”
24. “Everyone Everywhere”
25. “If You Never Left”
26. “One Night Stand”
27. “Take Me In”
One More Time… Part 2 is out 9/6 via Viking Wizard Eyes/Columbia Records. Find more information here.