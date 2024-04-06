Blink-182 2022 Travis Barker Mark Hoppus Tom DeLonge
Blink-182 Cancels Two More Of The Band’s Mexico City Shows Reportedly Due To An Ongoing Medical Illness

Since reuniting at Coachella 2023, fans of Blink-182 have been itching to catch the band live. Supporters’ wish became a reality when the “Dance With Me” musicians announced their One More Time Tour. Unfortunately, the stops in Mexico City haven’t gone down as planned.

Yesterday (April 5), the promoter of the group’s shows in the country revealed that Blink-182’s remaining concerts in the area would not take place. “Dear fans, sadly, Blink-182 shows on April 5 and 6 at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City have been canceled due to illness,” wrote the promoter Ocesa.

The organizer did not provide specifics about the undisclosed alignment. But fans have begun to offer their prayers for the group’s bassist, Mark Hoppus. According to Billboard, Hoppus had been treated for an acute throat infection and severe bronchitis earlier in the month. In 2021, Hoppus was diagnosed with cancer and subsequently underwent chemotherapy. Of the four booked concerts (April 2 through 3 and 5 through 6), only one show was held (April 2).

On April 3, Hoppus allegedly took to the group’s Discord channel to issue a statement. “We don’t take canceling lightly. We know people booked flights and hotels, made plans, and got babysitters,” he wrote. “We had multiple lengthy discussions all morning within the band with promoters and managers. We tried moving the date and tried every possible solution, but this is the reality. We appreciate your understanding and support.”

Ticketholders will receive a refund at the point of purchase being on April 8.

