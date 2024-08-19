The classic Blink-182 lineup (Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker) has been back together for a little while now, and the dropped their latest album, One More Time…, in 2023. The title could be interpreted as indicating the LP is a final farewell for the band. Well, we now know that this is not the case.

Back on July 22, Barker tweeted, “Who’s ready for One More Time part 2.” Then, yesterday (August 18), he wrote, “One More Time Part 2 turned in mixed and mastered for you guys [present emoji] @blink182.”

Then, the band made the official announcement today: One More Time… Part 2 is a deluxe edition that adds eight new songs to the original album, and it’s set for September 6. A new tune called “All In My Head” will be shared on Friday, August 23.

As for what else the band has been up to lately, they just launched a tour. At one stop, they invited a fan on stage to sing “First Date,” and that didn’t go super well. All in all, the band is back on track after they were forced to cancel some concerts in Mexico City earlier this year due to medical issues.

Check out the One More Time… Part 2 cover art and tracklist below.