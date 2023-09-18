Blink-182 is back together, and they couldn’t be happier. After weeks of teasing their long-awaited reunion album, the band released its official release date. But that wasn’t the only thing the trio divulged. Their lead single, “One More Time,” will be released soon to give the world a taste of what’s to come.

“‘One More Time… the new album from Blink-182 is out October 20,” wrote the band in a post on their X (formerly known as Twitter) page. The note went on to specify that the title track for the project would be dropping soon. “‘One More Time,’ the new song, is out this Thursday, September 21, at 7 am Los Angeles time / 10 am New York time / 2 pm London time.”

The band strolls down memory lane in the album trailer as they open up about their personal life before coming together as a group. They also discussed the inspiration behind their forthcoming single. “‘One More Time’ is kinda written about why does it take these catastrophes (me being in a plane crash or Mark being sick) for our band to get back together,” said member Travis Barker.

Watch the clip below.

ONE MORE TIME… the new album from blink-182 is out October 20th. “ONE MORE TIME” the new song, is out this Thursday, September 21st at 7AM LA / 10 AM NY / 2PM LONDON. Watch the full trailer on YouTube: https://t.co/KEOVT2Vmwb pic.twitter.com/S4jb1di3HD — blink-182 (@blink182) September 18, 2023

One More Time… is out 10/20 via Columbia. Find more information here.