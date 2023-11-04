Blink-182’s Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s family has grown by one bouncing baby boy. According to TMZ, the couple welcomed their first child together over the weekend. The pair’s whirlwind romance surprised fans, but as their love story played out on Hulu’s The Kardashians, they eventually came aboard.

Both Barker and Kardashian have documented the pregnancy across their official social media pages. During an episode of One Life One Chance Podcast With Toby Morse, Barker revealed they planned to name the child Rocky. Although each party has children from previous relationships, Kardashian (Reign Aston, Mason Dash, and Penelope Scotland) and Barker (Landon, Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya), this marks their first child together.

In September, Kardashian was rushed to the hospital after facing an undisclosed medical emergency. Fortunately, the matter was eventually resolved. Barker left the road to be by his wife’s side. Last, Kardashian spoke with Vogue about the pregnancy.

“I’m one of those people who is obsessed with being pregnant. I felt really pressured and pushed into doing [IVF],” said Kardashian. “It went against my intuition, and I didn’t feel fully prepared for the mental or physical toll it takes.” She went on to reveal that they ultimately conceived naturally. “It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super happy… fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude.”