Travis Barker’s recent finger injury has cast some doubt over the status of Blink-182’s upcoming tour, their first since Tom DeLonge rejoined the band. Well, it’s official: Some dates are getting postponed.

The band made the announcement today (March 1), noting that their leg of Latin American shows that was supposed to start on March 11 will be pushed back to 2024. In a video shared on his personal Instagram account, DeLonge described Barker’s injury as a “freak accident” and explained in part, “Travis needs to go in and have surgery on his finger, and we have to get that well, and we have to get that strong before we can do anything else.”

As of now, the North American shows are still set to go on as originally scheduled, with the run beginning in St. Paul, Minnesota on May 4.

Find Blink-182’s upcoming tour dates below.

05/04/2023 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

05/06/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *

05/07/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *

05/09/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

05/11/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

05/12/2023 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

05/15/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

05/16/2023 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

05/17/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

05/19/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

05/20/2023 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *

05/21/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

05/23/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

05/24/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

05/26/2023 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena *

05/27/2023 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

05/28/2023 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Festival

06/14/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

06/16/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium *

06/17/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium *

06/19/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *

06/20/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *

06/22/2023 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center *

06/23/2023 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

06/25/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

06/27/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

06/29/2023 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

06/30/2023 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

07/03/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

07/05/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

07/07/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

07/08/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

07/10/2023 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

07/11/2023 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena *

07/13/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

07/14/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

07/16/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/01/2023 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^

09/02/2023 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^

09/04/2023 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena ^

09/05/2023 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

09/08/2023 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis ^

09/09/2023 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena ^

09/12/2023 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^

09/13/2023 — Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena ^

09/14/2023 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^

09/16/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena ^

09/17/2023 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena ^

09/19/2023 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^

09/20/2023 — Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle ^

10/02/2023 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena ^

10/03/2023 — Madrid, ES @ Wizink Centre ^

10/04/2023 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi ^

10/06/2023 — Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena ^

10/08/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^

10/09/2023 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena ^

10/11/2023 — London, UK @ The O2 ^

10/12/2023 — London, UK @ The O2 ^

10/14/2023 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena ^

10/15/2023 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena ^

10/21/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/22/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

02/06/2024 — Perth, AU @ RAC Arena !

02/09/2024 — Perth, AU @ RAC Arena !

02/11/2024 — Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre!

02/13/2024 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena !

02/14/2024 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena !

02/16/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena !

02/17/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena !

02/19/2024 — Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre !

02/20/2024 — Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre !

02/21/2024 — Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre !

02/23/2024 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena !

02/24/2024 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena !

02/26/2024 — Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena !

02/27/2024 — Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena !

03/01/2024 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena !

03/04/2024 — Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena !

* with Turnstile

^ with The Story So Far

! with Rise Against

Blink-182 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.