It Looks Like Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Comeback Album Could Be Out In Just A Matter Of Months

After “Edging” us for the past few months, it looks like Blink-182 is finally close — to releasing their new album, that is. This past weekend, the band took to Instagram to share an update on their long-awaited comeback album. In the post, Tom DeLonge tagged Blink-182, and in the caption, he let fans know they can expect a “New Album Coming in a few months.”

Barker’s drum technician, Daniel Jensen, also revealed that he had been in the studio with the band, adding some drum patterns to the record.

“I really think Blink fans are going to love it,” he said.

Their upcoming album, for which a title and release date are yet to be announced, will mark the band’s first album in 12 years to feature the band’s classic line-up — Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker.

Next year is set to be a big year for Blink-182. On top of releasing a new album, the band will also embark on a world tour.

As of now, Blink-182 has only released one single ahead of the album. However, DeLonge teased back in October, upon the release of “Edging” and the tour announcement, that their newest work will be worth the wait.

“What if I was to tell you we just made the best album of our career,” he said in an Instagram post, which featured an early photo of the band.

