The much anticipated Blink-182 reunion tour is set to kick off next month. Ahead of the tour, it appears drummer Travis Barker is set to undergo surgery to repair his broken finger, which he had broken twice this month.

Yesterday (February 27), Barker took to Instagram and shared a photo dump of himself holding up his broken finger. “Surgery tomorrow,” read the post’s caption, which was accompanied by a crossed fingers emoji.

In a video included in the photo carousel, a medical professional is seen trying to snap Barker’s finger back into place. In the other photos, he is seen showing off his swollen knuckle.

In addition to being one of the members of Blink-182’s classic line-up, Barker has been one of the most in-demand drummers in the music industry. But despite his prolific nature, he admitted in an interview for GQ that he feels relatively neutral about appearing on camera, particularly on Hulu’s The Kardashians, where he sometimes appears with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

“The only time I really film with Kourt is when she asks me to, and I’m only around for some of it,” he said. “She’ll be like, ‘Hey, by the way, we’re filming today,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay, cool’ — it doesn’t change how I act or what I dress like, you know what I mean?”

