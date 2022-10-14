Tom DeLonge is back in Blink-182, which could actually be bittersweet news for fans who enjoyed the band’s last two albums, on which Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba stepped in to take DeLonge’s place. DeLonge certainly doesn’t seem to discount Skiba’s contributions to the group, as he indicated in a message shared with him.

DeLonge posted the message on his personal Instagram page yesterday (October 13) and it reads, “Hi Matt- Tom DeLonge here. I wanted to take a minute and say thank you for all that you have done to keep the band alive and thriving in my absence. I think you are enormously talented (I still love to listen to your band to this day). You have always been so kind to me, not only in the press, but also to others. I really noticed. Emotions between the three of us in blink have always been complicated, but Mark’s cancer really put things in perspective. But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day. So from my heart to yours, thank you for being a member of our band.”

DeLonge also captioned his post, “I sent this to Matt personally, but it’s important for the world to know that I honor him. Thank you, @matttskiba.”

As for Blink’s newly reformed classic lineup, they released a new song, “Edging,” a few hours ago.