It’s been a terrific past week-plus for Blink-182. At the opening weekend of Coachella 2023, the band played its first live show since Tom DeLonge returned to the group. Then, their schedule got shuffled around and they ended up setting the stage for Skrillex, Fred Again.., and Four Tet to close out the festival yesterday (April 23). There was even a bit of meme-ing, as DeLonge took some time on stage to poke fun at his own voice.

In a video from the set shared on Reddit, during the breakdown section of “All The Small Things,” DeLonge said to the crowd, “So a lot of you people didn’t grow up singing and playing in a band like us, and you think you can do what we do, but to have the true voice of an angel, I’m going to teach you how to do it, how to sing like me. Repeat after me, alright?”

Then, he belted out a particularly gravely “All the” and had the crowd repeat, followed by a “Where are yoouu” from “I Miss You.” He added, “That was pretty good. Now that you know, it’s going to get you laid tonight.”

Check out the clip above.

