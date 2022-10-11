After years of talk (and some recent teasers), Tom DeLonge has finally, officially re-joined Blink-182.

In an announcement shared on social media today (October 11), the band wrote, “We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song ‘Edging’ out Friday.” They also shared a characteristically comedic announcement video, featuring testimonials from random folks about wanting the band to “come” before a brief clip of the band is revealed and some of the new song can be heard.

As the tweet and video note, there’s a lot of new Blink info today. Aside from DeLonge reuniting with his bandmate and returning to the band, they group has a new album on the way, a title or release date of which has yet to be revealed. A new song, “Edging,” is set to release this Friday, October 14.

Furthermore, the band is also embarking on a tour, which press materials call their biggest ever, started in March 2023. It includes the group’s first performances in Latin America and will also hit North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand through to February 2024. Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale on Monday, October 17, via the band’s website.

The new album will be Blink-182’s first with DeLonge, who left the band in 2015, since 2011’s Neighborhoods. This reunion news comes after Matt Skiba, who joined Blink for their two post-DeLonge albums, noted in a July response to a fan asking about his status in the band, “your guess is as good as mine. Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time w @blink182. We shall see…”

Watch the announcement video above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

03/11/2023 — Tijuana, MX @ Imperial GNP (Festival)

03/14/2023 — Lima, Peru @ Estadio San Marcos+

03/17-19/2023 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

03/17-19/2023 — Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

03/21-22/2023 — Asuncion, Paraguay @ Venue TBA

03/23-26/2023 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic (Festival)

03/24-26/2023 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

03/28/2023 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes+

04/01/2023 — Monterrey, MX @ Venue TBA

04/02/2023 — Monterrey, MX @ Venue TBA

05/04/2023 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

05/06/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center*

05/09/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*

05/11/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*

05/12/2023 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre*

05/16/2023 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

05/17/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena*

05/19/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

05/20/2023 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena*

05/21/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden*

05/23/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena*

05/24/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center*

05/26/2023 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena*

05/27/2023 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium*

06/14/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center*

06/16/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium*

06/20/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena*

06/22/2023 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center*

06/23/2023 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center*

06/25/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*

06/27/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

06/29/2023 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place*

06/30/2023 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome*

07/03/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*

07/05/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*

07/07/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

07/08/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

07/10/2023 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena*

07/11/2023 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena*

07/13/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*

07/14/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*

07/16/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

09/02/2023 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro^

09/04/2023 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena^

09/05/2023 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena^

09/08/2023 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis^

09/09/2023 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena^

09/12/2023 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena^

09/13/2023 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena^

09/14/2023 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum^

09/16/2023 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena^

09/17/2023 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena^

09/19/2023 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena^

09/20/2023 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle^

10/02– Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena^

10/03/2023 — Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Centre^

10/04/2023 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi^

10/06/2023 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena^

10/08/2023 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome^

10/09/2023 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena^

10/11/2023 — London, UK @ The O2^

10/14/2023 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena^

10/15/2023 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena^

10/21/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

02/09/2024 — Perth, Western Australia @ RAC Arena!

02/11/2024 — Adelaide, South Australia @ Entertainment Centre!

02/13/2024 — Melbourne, Victoria @ Rod Laver Arena!

02/16/2024 — Sydney, New South Wales @ Qudos Bank Arena!

02/19/2024 — Brisbane, Queensland @ Entertainment Centre!

02/23/2024 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena!

02/26/2024 — Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena!

+ with Wallows

* with Turnstile

^ with The Story So Far

! with Rise Against

