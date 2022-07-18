In 2015, Tom DeLonge left Blink-182 behind, so the band responded by bringing in Alkaline Trio singer/guitarist Matt Skiba to take his place. So, Skiba has been in the band for about seven years now, but he’s actually not even sure if he’s currently a member of Blink-182 or not.

In the comments of one of Skiba’s recent Instagram posts, a fan asked, “You guys think he is still in Blink? No Blink content here and the Blink guys dont Post pictures mit matt.” Skiba himself responded, writing, “your guess is as good as mine. Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time w @blink182. We shall see… [heart emoji].”

Neither Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, nor DeLonge have offered any sort of public comment about Skiba’s status in Blink-182.

Back in November, DeLonge told James Corden on The Late Late Show of his interest in reuniting with Blink-182, “It’s so funny: Blink, it’s like, we’re there and then we’re gone and then we’re there and then we’re gone. I feel like I’m always talking about some kind of reunion. We always talk about playing together again and I think that that’s definitely something we’re all interested in. Finding the time to do it where it lines up with everybody’s priorities is really all that’s needed, and getting Mark healthy again, getting him strong again. But yeah, I’m down, I think those guys are down. I think just finding the time to do it and when is really what we just got to figure out.”

