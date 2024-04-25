This month marks the 40th anniversary of Talking Heads‘ concert film, Stop Making Sense. Often considered one of the greatest concert films of all time, Stop Making Sense has since been restored in 4K by A24. Building upon that momentum of last year’s theatrical reissue, A24 Music will release an album mirroring the tracklist of the Stop Making Sense recording, featuring covers by Girl In Red, Miley Cyrus, and Teezo Touchdown. Additionally, A24 will hold two special screenings for a series called A Night Of Stop Making Sense in New York and Los Angeles — featuring members of Talking Heads, as well as some of the artists featured on the new recording.

A Night Of Stop Making Sense will kick off at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Pantages on June 4. Fans can look forward to a Q&A with all four Talking Heads members, as well as a performance by Blondshell and a conversation moderated by Fred Armisen.

On June 13 in New York City, Talking Heads will appear for the screening at Kings Theatre. They will also participate in a Q&A moderated by Questlove, and guests can also look forward to performances by The Linda Lindas.

Fans can purchase tickets to the LA screening here and the NYC screening here.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 26).

Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense is out 5/17 via A24 Music. Find more information here.