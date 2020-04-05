Continuing his own fight against the coronavirus, Bernie Sanders held a livestream Saturday night to discuss the virus and a relief package he hopes will pass through congress. As they have done before, both Soccer Mommy and Bon Iver appeared on the livestream to treat listeners to a few musical offerings. Both delivered their performances from the comfort of their own homes, but it was Bon Iver’s set that raised a few eyebrows thanks to his performance of an unreleased song.

In addition to performing his more recognized songs, “Towers” and “Blood Bank,” as well as a cover of Bob Dylan’s “With God On Our Side” on the guitar, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon performed “Things Behind Things Behind Things,” a beautiful and tender track that may appear on the band’s future work.

Justin Vernon’s performance comes a bit more than a week after the group announced that its upcoming tour featuring shows in Europe and the UK would be delayed until January 2021. “The entire Bon Iver team has been closely monitoring this unprecedented worldwide health situation, and it is under the guidance of those more knowledgeable than us that we have determined rescheduling to be the safest path forward for all involved.”

On a much brighter note, The National’s Aaron Dessner revealed that new material for he and Vernon’s Big Red Machine duo was almost done. In a post to Instagram, Dessner responded to a gift from a friend saying, “Wow @heckpaul ….you just raised my spirits ….literally finishing new @bigredmachineadjv as we speak. THANK YOU.”