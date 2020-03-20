New Material From Justin Vernon And Aaron Dessner’s Big Red Machine Is Almost Done

Last year brought i,i, a new album from Bon Iver, and the first from the Justin Vernon-led group in a few years. In 2018, though, he held fans over by teaming up with The National’s Aaron Dessner to form Big Red Machine and release a self-titled debut album. Now it looks like Big Red Machine will be more than a one-off affair, as Dessner says he is currently wrapping up some new material from the group.

Dessner took to Instagram to share a photo of a letter he got from a friend, which was accompanied by a set of baseball cards of Cincinnati Reds players. Dessner’s friend wrote in the letter: “Belated BIG RED MACHINE drop on you — Have wanted to send these for a long while — finally got to it. Hope you and your family are doing well in this weird time.” Dessner responded in the caption of the post, writing, “Wow @heckpaul ….you just raised my spirits ….literally finishing new @bigredmachineadjv as we speak. THANK YOU.”

