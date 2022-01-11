J. Cole, Tool, And Stevie Nicks Are Set To Headline Bonnaroo 2022

Many music festivals are plotting a triumphant return in 2022, and Bonnaroo is no different. The Tennessee festival announced they are slated to hold their 2022 event in late spring this year, and they’ve just shared a list of all the musicians fans can expect to see. J. Cole, Tool, and Stevie Nicks will headline the three-day festival alongside a number of eclectic artists.

Returning the weekend of June 16-19, 2022, Bonnaroo will once again take place on the Bonnaroo Farm, which is located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN. In press materials, the festival noted they’ve listened to fan feedback and will implement “an array of additional activities and site improvements,” including, wayfinding help, pedicabs for transportation, cooling stations, charging stations, and more.

Along with J. Cole, Tool, and Stevie Nicks performing as headliners, Bonaroo has booked artists like Roddy Ricch, The Chicks, Flume, 21 Savage, Machine Gun Kelly, Tinashe, Tierra Wack, Illenium, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Disclosure, Lord Huron, The War On Drugs, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Goose, Bleachers, Isaiah Rashad, Slowthai, The Weather Station, Indigo De Souza, Jessie Murph, Arlo Parks, Claud, Fletcher, and more.

Check out Bonnaroo 2022’s full lineup below.

Tickets to Bonnaroo 2022 on sale 1/13 at 12 pm CDT starting at $299 for general admission. Get them here.

