On December 9th, 2014, J. Cole’s monumental 2014 Forest Hills Drive was released and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Suffice it to say, a lot has happened in the time since for Cole, who frequently finds himself in the mix of a lot of people’s contemporary rap Mt. Rushmore debates. Cole has claimed 15 Grammy nominations (yielding one win) and all six of his albums have hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, but none can match the unfathomable success of 2014 Forest Hills Drive, which has now been on the charts for a whopping 367 straight weeks (as HipHopDX points out).

In fact, it’s actually still in the top 100, currently clocking in at No. 80, humorously down a spot from No. 79 last week. It’s a certified triple-Platinum album — with no features, naturally. Both “No Role Modelz” and “Wet Dreamz” are Platinum songs on their own and the album is Cole’s undisputed crown jewel. This all comes on the heels of Cole’s latest album, The Off-Season, getting Platinum status as of last week — with features from 21 Savage, 6lack, Lil Baby, Bas, and Morray.

When the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony takes place on January 31st, 2022, Cole will be in the running for four awards: Best Rap Album (for The Off-Season, of course), Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song (for “My Life” featuring 21 Savage and Morray), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (for “Pride Is The Devil” featuring Lil Baby). We’ll see if this time his Grammy success will stack up to his Billboard dominance.