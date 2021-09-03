Bonnaroo is looking to make up for having to cancel its annual showcase due to waterlogged festival grounds. It was caused by Hurricane Ida, which left the campgrounds “flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely,” as an announcement from the festival revealed.

Now, to give fans a smaller treat for something to enjoy following Bonnaroo’s 2021 cancellation, the festival announced a live show set to take place in Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on September 4.

Hey Bonnaroovians! 👋 If you're still around and looking for a little bit of Bonnaroo magic then come join us this Saturday night! ✨ Bonnaroo Presents: Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, Sylvan Esso presents "WITH” at the Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN, this Saturday, 9/4. pic.twitter.com/DdpqKlnYY5 — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) September 2, 2021

The show is headlined by Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, and Sylvan Esso, with tickets for the concert available on Ticketmaster. The announcement comes after Bridgers altered her 2021 tour dates by moving all of her shows outdoors while requiring her attendees to have COVID vaccinations. She also released her Kyoto project with brand new remixes from Bartees Strange and more.

Howard also released a remix album of her own, with her own arriving for her 2019 album, Jamie. The updated version came with additional features from Childish Gambino, Bon Iver, and more. Lastly, Esso just shared a video for “Numb” and announced the dates for her 2021 tour. She also shared an updated version of “Ferris Wheel” with Terrace Martin and Robert Glasper.

Bonnaroo’s latest festival cancellation comes after they were forced to postpone the showcase on three occasions due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can check out the flyer for the upcoming show in the post above.