Boygenius fans are still digesting The Record, the indie supergroup’s highly anticipated debut full-length that arrived just last week. Consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, the indie trio hyped fans up with compelling singles and a surprise performance at airport baggage claim for SXSW.

So it’s not that much of a surprise that the beloved LP debuted at No. 1 on UK charts. Bridgers reacted to the news, shared today (April 7) by Chart Data on Twitter. “First number one for any of us,” she wrote in a quote-tweet. “This is so cool. We made it for you.”

Though the Punisher performer is appreciative of her devoted fans, she recently acknowledged those who cross boundaries and proceed to attack her online. “If you’re a kid and the internet somehow taught you that that’s an OK thing to do, then of course I hate capitalism and everything that led you to believe that it’s okay to do that,” she said in an interview with Them. “I, at one of the lowest points of my life, saw people who claim to love me f*cking dehumanize me and shame me and f*cking bully me on the way to my dad’s wake.”