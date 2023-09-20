Boygenius is back with a new video for their song “Cool About It,” off their recent record, The Record. Directed by Lauren Tsai, it marks the band’s first animated visual and it is emotionally centered around a dog and their toy.

As each of the members tackles a verse, it matches the somber nature, opening with an image of a girl playing at a park with the dog, too.

“‘Cool About It’ is a beautifully melancholic and piercing song that puts words to feelings often unexplained,” Tsai shared in a statement. “It is an absolute dream to collaborate with the genius that is boygenius. I made animated videos on YouTube when I was 11 and I cannot imagine something I’d lose my mind over more if I could go back in time and tell myself. I will always be grateful to the band for the many ways in which their work has affected my life.”

Next week, Boygenius will kick off their fall tour with two sold-out nights in Boston starting on September 25. They will then play additional shows in NYC, Philadelphia, and more, as artists like Muna and Samia join them as special guests. A complete list of dates and more information can be found here.

Check out Boygenius’ video for “Cool About It” above.