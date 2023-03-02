Boygenius — the supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker — are getting ready to release their highly anticipated debut full-length The Record later this month. So far, singles “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” “True Blue,” and “Not Strong Enough” are making the wait even harder, but luckily they’ve given fans another preview.

They debuted an unreleased track, “Cool About It,” last night (March 1) at the annual Tibet House US benefit show in New York City after being added last-minute. The performance is haunting and beautiful. Watch a clip below. They also played “Not Strong Enough.”

The Record is sure to be an emotional experience, especially considering the chaotic writing of the LP. “Lucy first sang ‘We’re In Love’ a cappella to Phoebe, in Phoebe’s bed, on New Years Day in 2022,” the press release explained. “They were holding each other’s faces: a function of totally legal drugs. Lucy was weeping and did not blink. Later, in the studio, Julien thought the song was too… long. In retrospect, Julien hadn’t been ready to engage. When the truth sank in, the truth of a love song, she went away for six hours. (Julien: ‘It’s still a learning process to know the difference between being scrutinized and being seen.’) Then she came back. She was ready.”

Watch their performance of “Not Strong Enough” above.

The Record is out 3/31 via Interscope Records. Find more information here.