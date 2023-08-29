Earlier this month, Billie Eilish excited her Osheaga audience when she invited Armani White on stage for a performance of his TikTok viral hit aptly called “Billie Eilish.” It was an inevitable pairing, as is this new one that took place at her surprise show in London on Tuesday, August 29.

The gig at the small venue called Electric Ballroom was announced last minute. Eilish made the intimate experience even better by bringing out the rising indie group Boygenius, comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker. The four performed a stunning rendition of “When The Party’s Over.”

Boygenius have just joined Billie Eilish onstage to sing When The Party’s Over in London! pic.twitter.com/V3qVZdfPpk — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) August 29, 2023

Bridgers actually shared a cover of the song last year. She also joined Eilish on stage in December at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, where they gave an emotive performance of “Motion Sickness” together.

In 2020, Bridgers called Eilish her “dream collaborator.” “You just can tell that definitely a giant record label is helping it, but she’s the boss,” she said. “I think it probably wasn’t easy along the way to just be like, ‘F*ck you. This is my idea.’ And it’s so cool that she got proven right. I like that she just did what she wanted and tell that it really, really paid off.”