Hayley Williams is gearing up for the release of her solo record Petals For Amor after teasing fans with the EP Petals For Amor I. Williams now returns with for a sweeping collaboration with indie supergroup Boygenius. Comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, Boygenius lent a hand on the stirring single “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris.”

The affecting track starts slowly, opening with resounding harmonies. As the song progresses, a driving bass guitar and emotive strings join the melody. “Think about all the wilted women / Who crane their necks to reach a window / Ripping all their petals off just because / He loves me, no, he loves me, no,” Williams sings.

While Boygenius have only debuted one EP together, the trio could be releasing more music together in the future. Baker said in a 2018 interview that all three are still interested in working together: “We’ve all expressed a desire to make a full-length at some point, but I don’t know if that will happen, because we’re all engulfed in our own personal pursuits with prior engagements. But because there was no hype around this project, and because of so much freedom, I don’t feel like there’s an expiration date for it.”

Listen to “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” above.

Petals For Armor is out 05/08 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

Hayley Williams is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.