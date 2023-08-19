Boygenius bared all onstage last night (August 18) at Pukkelop Festival—and not just in their music. During a performance of their 2018 song, “Salt In The Wound,” Boygenius member Phoebe Bridgers unbuttoned her shirt, flashing her breasts to the audience.

Shortly after, Lucy Dacus followed suit.

As Belgium, where Pukkelpop takes place annually, seems to be more relaxed about nudity than the United States, this move was met with cheers from the fans. Also during the show, the ladies of Boygenius waved around a lesbian Pride flag.

Over the years, the Boygenius members, who are all openly queer, have been vocal supporters of the LGBTQ+ community, and have publicly decried politicians who have pushed homophobic, transphobic, and anti-choice bills.

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, Boygenius talked about the various displays of queerness that ensue during their shows.

“[Each performance] is a space that is precious to me — and would have changed my life if I could have been a part of it when I was younger,” said Dacus. “I’m extremely proud, and I just implicitly love everybody at our shows at a base level. I think we all do. The reason we’re doing it is because we care abstractly about all these strangers and want for them what we could have had.”

You can see an NSFW clip of the performance here.