Boygenius Stuck It To Ron Desantis And Other Transphobic Lawmakers During Their Magical Coachella Set

Still riding the highs of their debut album, The Record, Boygenius delivered an electrifying set at Coachella tonight (April 15). Comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, the indie-rock supergroup has garnered a large cult following in the five years since its formation.

During their set, Boygenius performed songs like “Me & My Dog” from their 2018 debut EP, Boygenius, and “$20” and “Anti-Curse” from The Record.

Elsewhere during their set, the ladies expressed support for the transgender community, as well as reproductive rights, given the political climate in states like Missouri and Florida.

“Trans lives matter, trans kids matter,” said Dacus. “We’re gonna fight it and we’re gonna win.”

“And abortion rocks, and f*ck Ron DeSantis,” added Bridgers.

Their performance was equal parts mystifying, empowering, and magically queer.

This isn’t Boygenius’ first appearance at Coachella this weekend. Last night, the ladies joined Muna for a special performance of their sapphic love song, “Silk Chiffon,” which features Bridgers.

Over the past couple of months, Boygenius has made several headlines with their buzzy performances. Last month, the trio greeted fans who were arriving to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for SXSW with an impromptu performance near baggage claim.

You can check out a clip of their Coachella performance above.

