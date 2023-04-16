Still riding the highs of their debut album, The Record, Boygenius delivered an electrifying set at Coachella tonight (April 15). Comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, the indie-rock supergroup has garnered a large cult following in the five years since its formation.

During their set, Boygenius performed songs like “Me & My Dog” from their 2018 debut EP, Boygenius, and “$20” and “Anti-Curse” from The Record.

JULIEN VOCALS DURING ANTI-CURSE TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/t0A9KzWP25 — boygenius updates 🦷 (@xboygeniusxhq) April 16, 2023

Elsewhere during their set, the ladies expressed support for the transgender community, as well as reproductive rights, given the political climate in states like Missouri and Florida.

“Trans lives matter, trans kids matter,” said Dacus. “We’re gonna fight it and we’re gonna win.”

“And abortion rocks, and f*ck Ron DeSantis,” added Bridgers.

“Trans lives matter, trans kids matter. We’re gonna fight it and we’re gonna win.” “And abortion rocks, and fuck Ron DeSantis.” boygenius at Coachella: pic.twitter.com/30Msr2sKpY — Spencer Dukoff (@SpencerDukoff) April 16, 2023

Their performance was equal parts mystifying, empowering, and magically queer.

"trans lives matter, trans kids matter… and fuck ron desantis" – boygenius on stage tonight!🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/V1L7WXWOXu — boygenius updates 🦷 (@xboygeniusxhq) April 16, 2023

This isn’t Boygenius’ first appearance at Coachella this weekend. Last night, the ladies joined Muna for a special performance of their sapphic love song, “Silk Chiffon,” which features Bridgers.