It’s that time of year again, when former U.S. President Barack Obama shares his annual summer playlist. Each year, Obama’s summer playlist proves to offer an eclectic mix. Some notable artists who have been featured on there include Chance The Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, and Beyoncé.

Among this year’s picks are J Hus and Drake, SZA, Luke Combs, and Boygenius. It’s no surprise Obama opted to include “Not Strong Enough” by Boygenius on his coveted summer playlist. The three-piece band, comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus has had a big year, upon releasing their debut album, The Record and delivering memorable performances at SXSW and Coachella. But despite their latest feat, it appears Dacus isn’t too thrilled about Obama opting to include Boygenius on the playlist.

After Obama posted the playlist on his Twitter account, Dacus quote-replied to the tweet, simply saying, “war criminal :(”

Dacus, Bridgers, and Baker have long been open about their politics. The trio recently performed a Nashville show in drag to protest anti-drag bills. During their Coachella performance back in April, Dacus expressed support for the safety of transgender kids, while Bridgers proudly stated “F*ck Ron Desantis.”

You can see Obama’s summer playlist above.