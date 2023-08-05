boygenius 2023
Boygenius Performed Three Songs On ‘CBS Saturday Morning’s’ 500th Edition Of ‘Saturday Sessions’

Today (August 5) marked a very special episode of CBS Saturday Morning, as the iconic weekend morning show celebrated 500 editions of their music segment, Saturday Sessions. In celebration of the milestone, women-led rock trio Boygenius performed three songs from their full-length debut album, The Record, which dropped earlier this year.

Boygenius — which is comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker — performed on a large stage to a packed crowd, deviating from the show’s small, intimate stage format.

They opened the set with a performance of “$20,” and played “Not Strong Enough,” and “Cool About It.”

Also in today’s CBS Saturday Morning, the trio sat down for an interview, where they shared the story of how they formed. The three indie darlings were booked for a co-headling tour in 2018, and planned to record a song to promote the tour. However, their friendship and musical chemistry felt so natural that they ended up recording six songs, and releasing the debut Boygenius EP.

While they were buzzy as solo acts, Boygenius is even bigger as a collective of women.

“This whole process and friendship has just felt like a thing that was never contrived,” said Bridgers.

You can see the performances and interview above.

