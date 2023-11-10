Here Is The Complete List Of 2024 Grammy Awards Nominations

The Grammy Awards, despite some past controversies, remain the biggest night in music. While that night is still some months away, today, we learn which artists and works will compete for the most prestigious awards in music.
Works published between October 1, 2022, and September 15, 2023, are eligible to for nomination, while rule changes mean that fewer artists/works will be nominated for the “Big Four” awards. There will, however, be new categories for emerging genres.
Another decision sure to bring controversy is that AI songs have been declared eligible — but only for songwriting awards. Now, that doesn’t mean that one will be nominated, although one was submitted. But stranger things have happened (like Beyoncé being snubbed for Album of the Year — twice!).
Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason, Jr. made a statement to clear up confusion about AI after a public backlash from fans online, saying, “I take this [AI] stuff very seriously. It’s all complicated, and it’s moving really, really quickly. I’m sure things are going to continue to have to evolve and change. But please, please, do not be confused. The Academy is here to support and advocate and protect and represent human artists, and human creators, period.”
To find out who wins, you’ll have to wait until February 4, 2024, when the ceremony airs. For now, though:
Check out the full list of 2024 Grammy nominees below. The list will be updated as nominations are revealed.
Record Of The Year
Jon Batiste — “Worship”
Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”
Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”
Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”
Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
SZA — “Kill Bill”
Album Of The Year
Jon Batiste — World Music Radio
Boygenius — The Record
Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation
Lana Del Rey — Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Janelle Monáe — The Age Of Pleasure
Olivia Rodrigo — Guts
Taylor Swift — Midnights
SZA — SOS
Song Of The Year
Lana Del Rey — “A&W”
Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
Jon Batiste — “Butterfly”
Dua Lipa — “Dance The Night”
Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
SZA — “Kill Bill”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”
Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War And Treaty
Songwriter Of The Year — Non Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Producer Of The Year — Non Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Best Pop Solo Performance
Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
Doja Cat — “Paint The Town Red”
Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”
Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Miley Cyrus — “Thousand Miles” Feat. Brandi Carlile
Lana Del Rey — “Candy Necklace” Feat. Jon Batiste
Labrinth — “Never Felt So Alone” Feat. Billie EIlish
Taylor Swift — “Karma” Feat. Ice Spice
SZA — “Ghost In The Machine” Feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Dance Performance
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray — “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
Calvin Harris — “Miracle” Feat. Ellie Goulding
Kylie Minogue — “Padam Padam”
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta — “One In A Milion”
Troye Sivan — “Rush”
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters — But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet — Starcatcher
Metallica — 72 Seasons
Paramore — This Is Why
Queens Of The Stone Age — In Times New Roman…
Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays — “Belinda Says”
Arctic Monkeys — “Body Paint”
Boygenius — “Cool About It”
Lana Del Rey — “A&W”
Paramore — “This Is Why”
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys —The Car
Boygenius —The Record
Lana Del Rey —Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Gorillaz —Cracker Island
PJ Harvey —I Inside The Old Year Dying
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown — “Summer Too Hot”
Robert Glasper — “Back To Love” Feat. SiR & Alex Isley
Coco Jones — “ICU”
Victoria Monet — “How Does That Make You Feel”
SZA — “Kill Bill”
Best R&B Album
Babyface — Girls Night Out
Coco Jones — What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King — Special Occasion
Victoria Monet — Jaguar II
Summer Walker — Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem — “The Hillbillies” Feat. Kendrick Lamar
Black Thought — “Love Letter”
Drake & 21 Savage — “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike — “Scientists & Engineers” feat. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane
Coi Leray — “Players”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Burna Boy — “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” Feat. 21 Savage
Doja Cat — “Attention”
Drake & 21 Savage — “Spin Bout U”
Lil Durk — “All My Life” Feat. J. Cole
SZA — “Low”
Best Rap Song
Doja Cat — “Attention”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice — “Barbie World” Feat. Aqua
Lil Uzi Vert — “Just Wanna Rock”
Drake & 21 Savage — “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike — “Scientists & Engineers” feat. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane
Best Rap Album
Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss
Killer Mike — Michael
Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains
Nas — King’s Disease III
Travis Scott — Utopia
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Queen Sheba — A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited
Prentice Powell and Shawn William — For Your Consideration’24 -The Album
Kevin Powell — Grocery Shopping With My Mother
J. Ivy — The Light Inside
Aja Monet — When The Poems Do What They Do
Best Jazz Performance
Jon Batiste — “Movement 18’ (Heroes)”
Lakecia Benjamin — “Basquiat
Adam Blackstone — “Vulnerable (Live)” Feat. The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding — “But Not For Me”
Samara Joy — “Tight”
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily — Love In Exile
Louis Cole — Quality Over Opinion
Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue — SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
Cory Henry — Live At The Piano
Meshell Ndegeocello — The Omnichord Real Book
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band — For Ella 2
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spadingl — Alive At The Village Vanguard
Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke — Lean In
Cécile McLorin Salvant — Mélusine
Nicole Zuraitis — How Love Begins
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Kenny Barron — The Source
Lakecia Benjamin — Phoenix
Adam Blackstone — Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
Billy Childs — The Winds Of Change
Pat Metheny — Dream Box
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Ritmo, ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla — The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute
Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society — Dynamic Maximum Tension
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart — Basie Swings The Blues,
Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest — Olympians,
Mingus Big Band — The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions
Best Latin Jazz Album
Eliane Elias — Quietude
Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra — My Heart Speaks
Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band — Vox Humana
Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente — Cometa
Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo — El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Liz Callaway — To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Rickie Lee Jones — Pieces Of Treasure
Laufey — Bewitched
Pentatonix — Holidays Around The World
Bruce Springsteen — Only The Strong Survive
Various Artists — Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Feat. Rakesh Chaurasia — As We Speak
House Of Waters — On Becoming
Bob James — Jazz Hands
Julian Lage — The Layers
Ben Wendel — All One
Best Musical Theater Album
Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
Best Country Solo Performance
Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”
Brandy Clark — “Buried”
Luke Combs — “Fast Car”
Dolly Parton — “The Last Thing On My Mind”
Chris Stapleton — “White Horse”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Dierks Bentley — “High Note” Feat. Billy Strings
Brothers Osborne — “Nobody’s Nobody”
Zach Bryan — “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves
Vince Gill & Paul Franklin — “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”
Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson — “Save Me”
Carly Pearce — “We Don’t Fight Anymore” Feat. Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
Brandy Clark — “Buried”
Zach Bryan — “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves
Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”
Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”
Chris Stapleton — “White Horse”
Best Country Album
Kelsea Ballerini — Rolling Up The Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers — Rustin’ In The Rain
Lainey Wilson — Bell Bottom Country
Best American Roots Performance
Jon Batiste — “Butterfly”
Blind Boys Of Alabama — “Heaven Help Us All” ,
Madison Cunningham — “Inventing The Wheel”
Rhiannon Giddens — “You Louisiana Man”
Allison Russell — “Eve Was Black”
Best Americana Performance
Blind Boys Of Alabama — “Friendship”
Tyler Childers — “Help Me Make It Through The Night”
Brandy Clark — “Dear Insecurity” Feat. Brandi Carlile
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit — “King Of Oklahoma”
Allison Russell — “The Returner”
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark
Rodney Crowell — The Chicago Sessions,
Rhiannon Giddens — You’re The One
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit — Weathervanes
Allison Russell — The Returner
Best American Roots Song
The War and Treaty — “Blank Page,”
Billy Strings — “California Sober” Feat. Willie Nelson
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit — “Cast Iron Skillet”
Brandy Clark — “Dear Insecurity” feat. Brandi Carlile
Allison Russell — “The Returner”
Best Bluegrass Album
Sam Bush — Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
Michael Cleveland — Lovin’ Of The Game
Mighty Poplar — Mighty Poplar
Willie Nelson — Bluegrass
Billy Strings — Me/And/Dad
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway — City Of Gold
Best Traditional Blues Album
Eric Bibb — Ridin’
Mr. Sipp — The Soul Side Of Sipp
Tracy Nelson — Life Don’t Miss Nobody
John Primer — Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge
Bobby Rush — All My Love For You
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton — Death Wish Blues
Ruthie Foster — Healing Time
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram — Live In London
Larkin Poe — Blood Harmony
Bettye LaVette — LaVette!
Best Folk Album
The Milk Carton Kids — I Only See The Moon
Joni Mitchell — Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live]
Nickel Creek — Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show — Jubilee
Paul Simon — Seven Psalms
Rufus Wainwright — Folkocracy
Best Latin Pop Album
Pablo Alborán — La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor — Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas — A Ciegas
Pedro Capó — La Neta
Maluma — Don Juan
Gaby Moreno —X Mí (Vol. 1)
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Ana Bárbara — Bordado A Mano
Lila Downs — La Sánchez
Flor De Toloache — Motherflower
Lupita Infante — Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes
Peso Pluma — GÉNESIS
Best African Music Performance
Asake & Olamide — “Amapiano”
Burna Boy — “City Boys”
Davido — “Unavailable” Feat. Musa Keys
Ayra Starr — “Rush”
Tyla — “Water”
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Barbie, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, John Williams
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice — “Barbie World” Feat. Aqua
Dua Lipa — “Dance The Night”
Ryan Gosling — “I’m Just Ken”
Rihanna — “Lift Me Up”
Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”