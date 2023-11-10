Here Is The Complete List Of 2024 Grammy Awards Nominations

The Grammy Awards, despite some past controversies, remain the biggest night in music. While that night is still some months away, today, we learn which artists and works will compete for the most prestigious awards in music.

Works published between October 1, 2022, and September 15, 2023, are eligible to for nomination, while rule changes mean that fewer artists/works will be nominated for the “Big Four” awards. There will, however, be new categories for emerging genres.

Another decision sure to bring controversy is that AI songs have been declared eligible — but only for songwriting awards. Now, that doesn’t mean that one will be nominated, although one was submitted. But stranger things have happened (like Beyoncé being snubbed for Album of the Year — twice!).

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason, Jr. made a statement to clear up confusion about AI after a public backlash from fans online, saying, “I take this [AI] stuff very seriously. It’s all complicated, and it’s moving really, really quickly. I’m sure things are going to continue to have to evolve and change. But please, please, do not be confused. The Academy is here to support and advocate and protect and represent human artists, and human creators, period.”

To find out who wins, you’ll have to wait until February 4, 2024, when the ceremony airs. For now, though:

Check out the full list of 2024 Grammy nominees below. The list will be updated as nominations are revealed.