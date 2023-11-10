grammy award trophy
Here Is The Complete List Of 2024 Grammy Awards Nominations

The Grammy Awards, despite some past controversies, remain the biggest night in music. While that night is still some months away, today, we learn which artists and works will compete for the most prestigious awards in music.

Works published between October 1, 2022, and September 15, 2023, are eligible to for nomination, while rule changes mean that fewer artists/works will be nominated for the “Big Four” awards. There will, however, be new categories for emerging genres.

Another decision sure to bring controversy is that AI songs have been declared eligible — but only for songwriting awards. Now, that doesn’t mean that one will be nominated, although one was submitted. But stranger things have happened (like Beyoncé being snubbed for Album of the Year — twice!).

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason, Jr. made a statement to clear up confusion about AI after a public backlash from fans online, saying, “I take this [AI] stuff very seriously. It’s all complicated, and it’s moving really, really quickly. I’m sure things are going to continue to have to evolve and change. But please, please, do not be confused. The Academy is here to support and advocate and protect and represent human artists, and human creators, period.”

To find out who wins, you’ll have to wait until February 4, 2024, when the ceremony airs. For now, though:

Check out the full list of 2024 Grammy nominees below. The list will be updated as nominations are revealed.

Record Of The Year

Jon Batiste — “Worship”
Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”
Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”
Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”
Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
SZA — “Kill Bill”

Album Of The Year

Jon Batiste — World Music Radio
Boygenius — The Record
Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation
Lana Del Rey — Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Janelle Monáe — The Age Of Pleasure
Olivia Rodrigo — Guts
Taylor Swift — Midnights
SZA — SOS

Song Of The Year

Lana Del Rey — “A&W”
Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
Jon Batiste — “Butterfly”
Dua Lipa — “Dance The Night”
Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
SZA — “Kill Bill”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”
Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War And Treaty

Songwriter Of The Year — Non Classical

Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter

Producer Of The Year — Non Classical

Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro

Best Pop Solo Performance

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
Doja Cat — “Paint The Town Red”
Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”
Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Miley Cyrus — “Thousand Miles” Feat. Brandi Carlile
Lana Del Rey — “Candy Necklace” Feat. Jon Batiste
Labrinth — “Never Felt So Alone” Feat. Billie EIlish
Taylor Swift — “Karma” Feat. Ice Spice
SZA — “Ghost In The Machine” Feat. Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Dance Performance

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray — “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
Calvin Harris — “Miracle” Feat. Ellie Goulding
Kylie Minogue — “Padam Padam”
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta — “One In A Milion”
Troye Sivan — “Rush”

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters — But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet — Starcatcher
Metallica — 72 Seasons
Paramore — This Is Why
Queens Of The Stone Age — In Times New Roman…

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays — “Belinda Says”
Arctic Monkeys — “Body Paint”
Boygenius — “Cool About It”
Lana Del Rey — “A&W”
Paramore — “This Is Why”

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys —The Car
Boygenius —The Record
Lana Del Rey —Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Gorillaz —Cracker Island
PJ Harvey —I Inside The Old Year Dying

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown — “Summer Too Hot”
Robert Glasper — “Back To Love” Feat. SiR & Alex Isley
Coco Jones — “ICU”
Victoria Monet — “How Does That Make You Feel”
SZA — “Kill Bill”

Best R&B Album

Babyface — Girls Night Out
Coco Jones — What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King — Special Occasion
Victoria Monet — Jaguar II
Summer Walker — Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem — “The Hillbillies” Feat. Kendrick Lamar
Black Thought — “Love Letter”
Drake & 21 Savage — “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike — “Scientists & Engineers” feat. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane
Coi Leray — “Players”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy — “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” Feat. 21 Savage
Doja Cat — “Attention”
Drake & 21 Savage — “Spin Bout U”
Lil Durk — “All My Life” Feat. J. Cole
SZA — “Low”

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat — “Attention”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice — “Barbie World” Feat. Aqua
Lil Uzi Vert — “Just Wanna Rock”
Drake & 21 Savage — “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike — “Scientists & Engineers” feat. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss
Killer Mike — Michael
Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains
Nas — King’s Disease III
Travis Scott — Utopia

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Queen Sheba — A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited
Prentice Powell and Shawn William — For Your Consideration’24 -The Album
Kevin Powell — Grocery Shopping With My Mother
J. Ivy — The Light Inside
Aja Monet — When The Poems Do What They Do

Best Jazz Performance

Jon Batiste — “Movement 18’ (Heroes)”
Lakecia Benjamin — “Basquiat
Adam Blackstone — “Vulnerable (Live)” Feat. The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding — “But Not For Me”
Samara Joy — “Tight”

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily — Love In Exile
Louis Cole — Quality Over Opinion
Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue — SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
Cory Henry — Live At The Piano
Meshell Ndegeocello — The Omnichord Real Book

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band — For Ella 2
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spadingl — Alive At The Village Vanguard
Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke — Lean In
Cécile McLorin Salvant — Mélusine
Nicole Zuraitis — How Love Begins

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Kenny Barron — The Source
Lakecia Benjamin — Phoenix
Adam Blackstone — Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
Billy Childs — The Winds Of Change
Pat Metheny — Dream Box

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Ritmo, ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla — The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute
Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society — Dynamic Maximum Tension
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart — Basie Swings The Blues,
Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest — Olympians,
Mingus Big Band — The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Best Latin Jazz Album

Eliane Elias — Quietude
Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra — My Heart Speaks
Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band — Vox Humana
Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente — Cometa
Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo — El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway — To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Rickie Lee Jones — Pieces Of Treasure
Laufey — Bewitched
Pentatonix — Holidays Around The World
Bruce Springsteen — Only The Strong Survive
Various Artists — Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Feat. Rakesh Chaurasia — As We Speak
House Of Waters — On Becoming
Bob James — Jazz Hands
Julian Lage — The Layers
Ben Wendel — All One

Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

Best Country Solo Performance

Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”
Brandy Clark — “Buried”
Luke Combs — “Fast Car”
Dolly Parton — “The Last Thing On My Mind”
Chris Stapleton — “White Horse”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dierks Bentley — “High Note” Feat. Billy Strings
Brothers Osborne — “Nobody’s Nobody”
Zach Bryan — “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves
Vince Gill & Paul Franklin — “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”
Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson — “Save Me”
Carly Pearce — “We Don’t Fight Anymore” Feat. Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark — “Buried”
Zach Bryan — “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves
Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”
Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”
Chris Stapleton — “White Horse”

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini — Rolling Up The Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers — Rustin’ In The Rain
Lainey Wilson — Bell Bottom Country

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste — “Butterfly”
Blind Boys Of Alabama — “Heaven Help Us All” ,
Madison Cunningham — “Inventing The Wheel”
Rhiannon Giddens — “You Louisiana Man”
Allison Russell — “Eve Was Black”

Best Americana Performance

Blind Boys Of Alabama — “Friendship”
Tyler Childers — “Help Me Make It Through The Night”
Brandy Clark — “Dear Insecurity” Feat. Brandi Carlile
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit — “King Of Oklahoma”
Allison Russell — “The Returner”

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark
Rodney Crowell — The Chicago Sessions,
Rhiannon Giddens — You’re The One
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit — Weathervanes
Allison Russell — The Returner

Best American Roots Song

The War and Treaty — “Blank Page,”
Billy Strings — “California Sober” Feat. Willie Nelson
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit — “Cast Iron Skillet”
Brandy Clark — “Dear Insecurity” feat. Brandi Carlile
Allison Russell — “The Returner”

Best Bluegrass Album

Sam Bush — Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
Michael Cleveland — Lovin’ Of The Game
Mighty Poplar — Mighty Poplar
Willie Nelson — Bluegrass
Billy Strings — Me/And/Dad
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway — City Of Gold

Best Traditional Blues Album

Eric Bibb — Ridin’
Mr. Sipp — The Soul Side Of Sipp
Tracy Nelson — Life Don’t Miss Nobody
John Primer — Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge
Bobby Rush — All My Love For You

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton — Death Wish Blues
Ruthie Foster — Healing Time
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram — Live In London
Larkin Poe — Blood Harmony
Bettye LaVette — LaVette!

Best Folk Album

The Milk Carton Kids — I Only See The Moon
Joni Mitchell — Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live]
Nickel Creek — Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show — Jubilee
Paul Simon — Seven Psalms
Rufus Wainwright — Folkocracy

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán — La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor — Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas — A Ciegas
Pedro Capó — La Neta
Maluma — Don Juan
Gaby Moreno —X Mí (Vol. 1)

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Ana Bárbara — Bordado A Mano
Lila Downs — La Sánchez
Flor De Toloache — Motherflower
Lupita Infante — Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes
Peso Pluma — GÉNESIS

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Olamide — “Amapiano”
Burna Boy — “City Boys”
Davido — “Unavailable” Feat. Musa Keys
Ayra Starr — “Rush”
Tyla — “Water”

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

Barbie, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, John Williams
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice — “Barbie World” Feat. Aqua
Dua Lipa — “Dance The Night”
Ryan Gosling — “I’m Just Ken”
Rihanna — “Lift Me Up”
Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”

