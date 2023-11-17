Steven and Ian took a victory lap at the start of today’s episode upon the news that Air is reuniting for a Moon Safari tour next year, right after they talked up the album in last week’s Best Of 1998 episode. Can they take credit for actualizing this? Probably not. But they did anyway.

From there, they talk about one of the weirdest album release days of 2023. First, you have the new Andre 3000 flute album, New Blue Sun. Second, you have Dolly Parton‘s 141-minute”rock” album, Rockstar. Steven and Ian didn’t get the chance to hear these albums before recording, which is just as well. It might be better to just imagine what they sound like. After that, they discussed the apparent anointment of Boygenius by the entertainment business — they were just on Saturday Night Live and then they garnered more Grammy nominations (seven) than Taylor Swift. Is it safe to call them the biggest act in indie music? In the mailbag, a listener asks about the new album announcement for The Smile and what this means for the future of Radiohead.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian shouts out the new book about ’90s music by Rob Harvilla and Steven recommends the great new live album by MJ Lenderman.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 164 here