Here’s Bruce Springsteen Telling Jokes About Strip Clubs And Sex

The annual Stand Up For Heroes charity event has been running since 2007, and Bruce Springsteen has been a regular presence at the shows. Sure enough, he turned up at yesterday’s (November 11) event, where he played an acoustic four-song set featuring “The Power Of Prayer,” “Land Of Hope And Dreams,” “Dancing In The Dark,” and “Long Walk Home.”

Given the comedic nature of the event, Springsteen typically regales the crowd with jokes between songs, and this year, he busted out a couple of sex jokes.

One was about a couple at a doctor’s office:

“Guy and his girl go to see the doctor, and the doctor says, ‘Congratulations, she’s pregnant.’ Guy gets a moment alone with the doctor, he says, ‘Doctor, that’s impossible. I am religious about safe practicing safe sex. I always use protection, never had a rip or a tear,’ you know. Doctor says, ‘Son, son, let me tell you a story.’ ‘There’s a hunter. The hunter carries his gun everywhere he goes. One day, he gets up and decides to take his umbrella instead of his gun. On that particular day, a lion leaps out of the bush and stands right in front of him. By instinct, he raises the umbrella. It goes, ‘Bang!’ Lion falls over dead.’ Guy says, ‘Doc, Doc, that’s impossible. Some other guy must have shot the lion.'”

Springsteen’s other joke was about a woman bringing her husband to a strip club, so check out videos of both jokes below.

