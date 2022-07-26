Built To Spill Shares The Sweet Nostalgia Of ‘Spiderweb’

Doug Martsch is like a fine wine. The leader of the timeless Built To Spill is capturing nostalgia better than ever on all of the new singles from the band’s upcoming Sub Pop Records debut album, When The Wind Forgets Your Name. At this point, Built To Spell is indie rock royalty and every new wrinkle from the Boise, Idaho faithful unlocks new psychedelic worlds led by Martsch’s fantastic guitar.

“Spiderweb” is right there with new gems like “Gonna Lose” and “Understood.” The riffs are as exploratory as Martsch’s always sweet vocals and his lyrics are simple and dreamlike, as he sings, “I learned a lot about the way things are, and what we’re supposed to do. And why you’re me and why I’m you.”

For When The Wind Forgets Your Name (out September 9th) Martsch worked extensively with Lê Almeida and João Casaes of Brazilian psych rock band Oruã. They’ll be supporting Built To Spill on many of the band’s extensive upcoming tour stops.

Listen to “Spiderweb” above and check out Built To Spill’s tour dates below.

07/30 — Stanley, ID @ Sawtooth Family Gathering

08/06 — Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/07 — Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/11 — Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge ^ ~

08/12 — Bozeman, MT @ The ELM ^ ~

08/13 — Billings, MT @ The Pub Station ^ ~

08/15 — Fargo, ND @ The Hall @ FBC ^ ~

08/16 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^ ~

08/17 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater ^ ~

08/18 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^ ~

08/19 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^ ~

08/20 — Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall ^ ~

08/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater ^ ~

08/23 — Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop ^ ~

08/24 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall %

08/25 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre # %

08/26 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre # %

08/27 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall # %

08/29 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground # %

08/30 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts # %

09/01 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony # %

09/02 — Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live # %

09/03 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza # %

09/04 — Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest # %

09/06 — Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre * =

09/07 — Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine * =

09/08 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater * =

09/09 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall * =

09/10 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live * =

09/11 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room * =

09/13 — Orlando, FL @ The Social * =

09/14 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits * =

09/15 — Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall * =

09/16 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn Birmingham * =

09/17 — Memphis, TN @ Growler’s * =

09/18 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom * =

09/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag * =

09/20 — Columbia, MO @ Blue Note * =

09/21 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater * =

09/23 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater * =

09/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall * =

10/07 — Reno, NV @ Off Beat Music Fest

* with Orua

^ with Prism Bitch

# with Wetface

% with Blood Lemon

~ with Braided Waves

= with The French Tips

When The Wind Forgets Your Name is out 9/9 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.