The Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival is set to hit Seattle Center on Labor Day Weekend (August 31 to September 1) for its 51st year. Now, we know more about what the two-day event is going to look like, as the artist lineup was announced today, May 21.

Music lineup highlights include Pavement, James Blake, Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett, Kim Gordon, Freddie Gibbs, Aly & AJ, BadBadNotGood, Cypress Hill, Kim Gordon, Lauren Mayberry (of Chvrches), Pure Bathing Culture, and The Polyphonic Spree.

Beyond that, the festival also places a focus on food and visual arts, with highlights including food from esteemed Seattle restaurants and presentations from the VFX Supervisor and Production Designer on Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

As for tickets, $70 single-day passes and $125 two-day passes are available at the festival website.

Find the full music lineup below.