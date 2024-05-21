The Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival is set to hit Seattle Center on Labor Day Weekend (August 31 to September 1) for its 51st year. Now, we know more about what the two-day event is going to look like, as the artist lineup was announced today, May 21.
Music lineup highlights include Pavement, James Blake, Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett, Kim Gordon, Freddie Gibbs, Aly & AJ, BadBadNotGood, Cypress Hill, Kim Gordon, Lauren Mayberry (of Chvrches), Pure Bathing Culture, and The Polyphonic Spree.
Beyond that, the festival also places a focus on food and visual arts, with highlights including food from esteemed Seattle restaurants and presentations from the VFX Supervisor and Production Designer on Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.
As for tickets, $70 single-day passes and $125 two-day passes are available at the festival website.
Find the full music lineup below.
Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival 2024 Lineup
Acid Tongue
All Them Witches
Aly & AJ
Angélica Garcia
Automatic
BadBadNotGood
Balthvs
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Carl Cox
Corridor
Courtney Barnett
Cunningham / Bird
Cypress Hill
Dean Johnson
Disq
The Divorce
Emi Pop
Flesh Produce
Freddie Gibbs
George Clanton
Gold Chisme
The Groovy Nobody
Grynch
Helado Negro
Hurray For The Riff Raff
I Dont Know How But They Found Me
James Blake
K.Flay
Kassa Overall
Kim Gordon
King Buffalo
Kultur Shock
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Ladytron
Lauren Mayberry
Lee Fields
Lemon Boy
Linda From Work
Lol Tolhurst x Budgie
Marc Rebillet
Me First And The Gimme Gimmes
Mercury Rev
Moor Mother
NAVVI
Neal Francis
Oh
Rose
Parisalexa
Pavement
Pink Siifu
The Polyphonic Spree
Pom Pom Squad
Psymon Spine
Pure Bathing Culture
REPOSADO
Rocket
Spoon Benders
Squirrel Flower
St Paul And The Broken Bones
Stephanie Anne Johnson
Sux
Ted Leo And The Pharmacists
TEKE::TEKE
Thee Sacred Souls
TK & The Holy Know-Nothings
Tres Leches
Warren Dunes