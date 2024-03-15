Steven and Ian open this week’s episode by rehashing a surprising trend from last week — Indiecast angered some people online! The (minor) mishap prompts a discussion about previous Indiecast-related controversies. After that they proceed to a quick Sportscast about the latest insanity over Aaron Rodgers, and Steven’s inability to simply enjoy the biggest Wisconsin sports stars.

Next, they talk about the recent controversies related to South By Southwest, which has seen dozens of bands bail out over the festival’s ties to the military. Is it now better PR to quit SXSW than to participate? The guys also discuss the lineup for the Pitchfork Music Festival and a viral tweet related to Pavement’s tour rider in 1999 before ending up with the 10th anniversary of The War On Drugs’ Lost In The Dream and sharing their favorite albums released since 2014.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about a classic 2001 album by Texas band Lift To Experience while Steven recommends recent LPs by Kim Gordon and Hannah Frances.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about a classic 2001 album by Texas band Lift To Experience while Steven recommends recent LPs by Kim Gordon and Hannah Frances.