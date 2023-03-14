Charly Bliss announced today (March 14) that they’re playing some headlining shows across the US starting next month, their first in years. The tour, which will continue through May, also finds them joining Hippo Campus as an opening act in cities like Phoenix and Boise.

“!! WE ARE GOING ON TOUR !! We are so beyond stoked to be playing our first headlining shows in almost four years,” they posted. “Lots more news to come in the next few weeks, stay tuned.”

Earlier this year, the band hinted on social media that they could be dropping some new music sooner than fans think. “What if we just kept teasing the fact that we are making new music instead of releasing new music,” the tweet read, complete with a Succession screengrab.

All tickets for their solo dates will open in a general sale this Friday (3/17) at 10 a.m. local time. There are also some remaining tickets in certain cities to see them open for Hippo Campus. More information is available here.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of Charly Bliss’ upcoming tour dates.

04/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

04/28 — Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

04/29 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

05/02 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks*

05/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

05/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

05/08 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory*

05/10 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory*

05/11 — Bozeman, MT @ The ELM*

* supporting Hippo Campus