Chris Stapleton’s first album since 2017, Starting Over, has been out in the world for a few weeks. In order to celebrate the 14-track effort, Stapleton brought his track “Devil Always Made Me Think Twice” to a rollicking performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Broadcasting from his cozy home studio, Stapleton gave a revved-up rendition of his song complete with a captivating guitar solo. “And mama always set a good example / Daddy always gave me good advice / Jesus tried to steer me in the right direction / But the devil always made me think twice,” he sings with his signature smokey vocals.

While Stapleton’s Starting Over was his first LP in three years, that’s not all the singer had been working on. Back in 2019, the singer made a very quick cameo in Game Of Thrones where he got the chance to play a White Walker. “I was like, you know, I would gladly fly to wherever in the world just to be a small part and get to watch that show going down,” he said about the opportunity. “They were gracious enough to let me come participate that way.”

Watch Stapleton perform “Devil Always Made Me Think Twice” on The Late Show above.

