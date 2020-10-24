Five-time Grammy Award-winning country singer Chris Stapleton announced his new era of music with the yearning tile track “Starting Over” in late August. The single arrived as Stapleton’s first piece of solo music since he debuted two albums in 2017. Continuing to gear up for the release of his next record, Stapleton offers another preview of Starting Over with the lively track “Arkansas.”

Evoking the metallic guitar tones and textured vocal delivery of classic rock anthems, Stapleton’s “Arkansas” sees the singer belting out each lyric with gusto. “Gotta get down, gotta get down to Arkansas / Havin’ so much fun that it’s probably a little bit against the law,” he sings.

“Arkansas” arrives just a few short weeks ahead of Stapleton’s next LP, which features eleven songs written by Stapleton, his longtime friends, and a handful of new collaborators. On top of the original tracks, Starting Over boasts three covers: “Worry B Gone” and “Old Friends” by Guy Clark and “Joy Of My Life” by John Fogerty. The album, according to press materials, “speaks to and transcends the current moment in ways unimaginable even while it was being created.”

Following the release of Starting Over, Stapleton has high hopes for the future of the live music industry. Alongside his album announcement in August, the singer shared dates to an extensive 2021 tour where he plans to share the stage with other big-name artists like Willie Nelson, Margo Price, Sheryl Crow, Mavis Staples, The Highwomen, and more.

Watch Stapleton’s “Arkansas” video above.

Starting Over is out 11/13 via Mercury Records Nashville. Pre-order it here.