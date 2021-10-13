We’re already halfway through October, meaning spooky season is in full effect. Because the sun has already started setting much earlier, it also means it’s time get cozy by bringing out the chunky blankets and warming up a bowl of soup. Jimmy Fallon and country rocker Chris Stapleton know exactly how to maximize the cozy vibes, so they wrote an entire sketch about it on a recent episode of The Tonight Show.

Of course, Stapleton is an awarded musician, but Fallon also has some musical chops. The host even filled in for Stapleton on guitar earlier this month for a performance of the singer’s track, “You Should Probably Leave.” Because of their shared love of music, they decided to write a song to narrate their perfect night in.

Titled “A Film By Nancy Meyers,” the tongue-in-cheek track makes light of the affluent characters in Meyers’ iconic romantic comedy films like Something’s Gotta Give, starring Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton, and “The Holiday,” starring Jack Black and Cameron Diaz. They sing of getting comfortable in cashmere sweaters, linen pants and wool while opening a bottle of white wine curling up on the couch with one of Meyers’ classic films.

Watch Stapleton and Fallon’s “A Film By Nancy Meyers” sketch on The Tonight Show above.