Chvrches Get Creative And Make A ‘Separate But Together’ Performance Video For ‘Forever’

Chvrches released their latest album, Love Is Dead, in 2018, but lately, one of the album’s tracks has seen increased attention: “Forever” has gained new life thanks to a placement in the Spanish-language Netflix series Elite. In light of this, the band wanted to make a video for the song, but the coronavirus pandemic made that a challenging task. They got creative and made it happen, though: From their own separate spaces, Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook, and Martin Doherty performed their parts of the song individually and combined the footage for a “separate but together” version of the song.

Mayberry said of the clip, “[We] wanted to find something fun to do with the song when we couldn’t all be in the same place, so Iain and Martin came up with the idea to record a stripped back, reinterpreted version.”

She also said of the new attention the song has been getting lately, “‘Forever,’ in my mind, was always a sort of homage to the songs that were in John Hughes movies. Mostly I write lyrics from a more personal perspective but for this one I always imagined it soundtracking a Breakfast Club library dance type moment so it’s strange and cool that the song is now getting a second life because of a TV sync.”

Watch Chvrches perform “Forever” above, and revisit our review of Love Is Dead here.

