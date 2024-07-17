Clairo’s new album Charm is out now, and now the other shoe has dropped: Today (July 16), Clairo announced a tour in support of the album. The 25-date tour of the US and Canada runs from late September to early November.
There’s a ticket pre-sale that starts on July 23 at 10 a.m. local time, and registration for that is open now. A general on-sale will follow on July 26 at 10 a.m. local time. $1 from each ticket sale will be donated to support women’s reproductive rights. More information about the pre-sale and general on-sale can be found here.
The tour will follow the previously announced residencies in Los Angeles and New York in September.
Find the full list of tour dates, including the residencies, below.
Clairo 2024 Tour Dates: Charm
09/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
09/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
09/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
09/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
09/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
09/14 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/15 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/17 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/18 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/19 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/27 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
09/28 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/30 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
10/01 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
10/03 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
10/04 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
10/06 — Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
10/07 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/09 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
10/10 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
10/11 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
10/13 — Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair
10/14 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
10/16 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
10/20 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
10/21 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
10/23 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/24 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/28 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/29 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
11/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
11/04 — Nashville, TN @ Opry House
11/05 — Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
11/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
Charm is out now via Clairo Records LLC. Find more information here.