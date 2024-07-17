Clairo’s new album Charm is out now, and now the other shoe has dropped: Today (July 16), Clairo announced a tour in support of the album. The 25-date tour of the US and Canada runs from late September to early November.

There’s a ticket pre-sale that starts on July 23 at 10 a.m. local time, and registration for that is open now. A general on-sale will follow on July 26 at 10 a.m. local time. $1 from each ticket sale will be donated to support women’s reproductive rights. More information about the pre-sale and general on-sale can be found here.

The tour will follow the previously announced residencies in Los Angeles and New York in September.

Find the full list of tour dates, including the residencies, below.