clairo GRID
Lucas Creighton
Indie

Indiecast Breaks Down A Very Packed Day For Album Releases

Today is a very packed day for album releases, ranging from acclaimed indie acts (Clairo! Cassandra Jenkins!) to the opposite of acclaimed indie acts (a new Eric Clapton live album!) Steven and Ian looked at the slate and decided to play FMK, touching on albums from Cigarettes After Sex, Eminem, Sturgill Simpson, Phish, Travis, and more. Steven also asked Ian for his thoughts on the recent Zach Bryan LP, and finds that Ian isn’t really on board.

In the mailbag, they answer a question about whether there are “Joe Biden-esque bands” that need to retire, and then they delve deep into amorphous concept known as Odelay-core.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks up the power pop band Macseal and Steven stumps for Detroit singer-songwriter Conor Lynch.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 197 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of June 2024
by: Uproxx authors