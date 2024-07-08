On her new album, Charm, singer Clairo feels like she’s finally found the sound she’s “always wanted” (and it sounds good).

In an an interview with Crack magazine to discuss her third studio album, the “Sexy To Someone” singer credits producer/former Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings member Leon Michels for helping her “find the sound I’ve always wanted,” she said. “When I listen to the records he’s worked on, I don’t know how he does it – I can’t recognise anything, it all sounds so different.”

Clairo also looked back at 2019’s Immunity and 2021’s Sling, which she calls “someone trying to become an adult and doing it in front of a lot of people.”

College is where many people transition into adulthood, but Clairo dropped out of Syracuse University after one year to focus on her music career (this proved to be a good call). Does she feel like she missed out?

“I always wonder what would have happened if I finished college,” she confessed. “It kind of haunts me, but it kind of doesn’t. I guess I won’t ever know. I don’t think it was a bad thing. I think it was really cool, the way everything happened.”

Charm is out 7/12 via Clairo Records LLC. Find more information here.